Can court set deadline for President to approve bills?
The Supreme Court is set to hear President Droupadi Murmu's big question: Can the court really set a three-month deadline for the President and governors to sign off on state bills?
This comes after a recent order that, for the first time ever, put a time limit on something the Constitution doesn't mention.
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai will start hearings in August.
Will decision change how laws get approved in India?
This case could reshape how quickly new laws get approved across India.
The President wants clarity on whether courts can step in when the Constitution is silent—especially after Tamil Nadu's governor was called out for delaying bills.
The decision could change how much power courts have over lawmakers, and it might impact how states and the central government work together going forward.