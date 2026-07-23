App deliveries halted near Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid NEET protests
India
If you tried ordering food near Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday morning and got weird error messages, you weren't alone.
Popular apps like Swiggy and other quick-commerce services stopped working in the area starting Wednesday evening, as huge protests over the NEET paper leak took place at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning.
Users saw messages like, "We are not able to deliver in your area due to external reasons beyond our control."
Mobile internet suspended around Jantar Mantar
The Ministry of Home Affairs suspended mobile internet within a 1.5-kilometer radius around Jantar Mantar from 4pm Thursday, making app-based deliveries impossible for anyone nearby.
Protesters rallied against the NEET leak.
The connectivity issues left protesters struggling with basic services.