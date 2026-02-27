Apple farmers from J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand to protest in Delhi

Deal puts their livelihoods at risk

For many apple growers in these regions, farming is their main source of income.

The Apple Farmers Federation of India (AFFI) says the deal puts their livelihoods at risk and has rallied support from groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Despite government promises about protective quotas, apple growers had intensified preparations to join the nationwide farmers' strike (date not specified in source).

As MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami put it, the agreement feels like "practically a surrender" and raises bigger questions about India's trade independence—especially since earlier deals have already slashed apple import duties.