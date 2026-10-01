Applying for an Indian birth certificate? This is your checklist
What's the story
A birth certificate is an important legal document issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. It serves as legal proof of a person's date of birth and is needed for several important services. These include school admission, Aadhaar enrollment, passport applications, and government jobs. If you are applying for one, keeping the required documents ready can help avoid delays and make the registration process smoother.
#1
Keep these documents ready
Applicants should keep several important documents ready before starting the birth certificate application.
These include the child's hospital discharge certificate, Aadhaar cards of both parents, marriage certificate, address proof, and a valid photo ID.
For late registration, an affidavit may also be required.
Applicants should check that the names and other details on these documents are accurate and consistent before submitting them.
#2
Apply online or offline
For most states, birth registration can be started online through the Civil Registration System portal at crsorgi.gov.in.
Applicants need to create an account, enter the child's birth details and parents's information, and upload the required documents.
Depending on the state and circumstances, registration can also involve the local municipal authority or other designated office.
Keep the application reference number after submission.
#3
Register within the required time
Birth registration should generally be completed within 21 days of the child's birth.
If you miss this period, late registration rules apply, and additional requirements may be needed.
Registration within one year can still be completed through the applicable process.
If more than one year has passed, a court order may be required along with an affidavit. The exact procedure can vary between states.
#4
Check the applicable fees
The fee depends on when the birth is registered and the applicable state rules. Registration within 21 days is generally free.
For late registration within one year, the provided guidelines mention a fee of ₹2 to ₹25.
When registration takes place after one year and requires a court order, the fee may be ₹50 or more. Check the applicable charges before submitting your application.
#5
Track and download the certificate
After submitting the application, you will receive a reference number that can be used to track its status.
Verification generally takes around seven to 15 days.
Once approved, the digital certificate can be downloaded from the portal and may also be sent to your registered email address.
A physical copy can be collected from the concerned municipality. Keep both digital and physical copies safely for future use.