Driving license application: 5 FAQs you must know
What's the story
Applying for a driving license can be an overwhelming task for first-timers. With so many rules and regulations, it is only natural for applicants to have questions regarding the process. Knowing the common queries can help you navigate the application process easily. Here are five frequently asked questions about applying for a driving license, along with their answers.
Document requirements
What documents are required for application?
To apply for a driving license, you need to submit several documents. These include proof of identity, address, and age.
Commonly accepted documents are Aadhar card, passport, or voter ID for identity; utility bills or bank statements for address; and birth certificate or school leaving certificate for age verification.
Make sure all documents are up-to-date and valid before submission.
Age restrictions
Is there an age limit for applying?
Yes, there is an age limit for applying for a driving license.
In most countries, the minimum age is usually 18 years for a full license.
Some places may offer provisional licenses at 16 or 17 years, with certain restrictions.
It is important to check local regulations to understand the specific age requirements in your area.
Testing process
What tests do I need to pass?
Applicants must pass two tests: a written test to assess knowledge of traffic rules, and a practical driving test to demonstrate driving skills.
The written test usually comprises multiple-choice questions on road signs, traffic laws, and safe driving practices.
The practical test involves driving under supervision, where you will be assessed on various maneuvers like parking and obeying traffic signals.
Application fees
How much does it cost to apply?
The cost of applying for a driving license varies by region but generally includes fees for the written test, practical test, and issuance of the license card itself.
On average, these costs depend on local government policies and additional services, like driving school fees if required.
Processing time
How long does it take to get my license?
The time taken to get your driving license after application can vary based on location and workload at licensing authorities.
Generally, it takes anywhere between a few weeks and a couple of months.
However, applicants can get temporary permits, allowing them to drive legally until their permanent licenses are issued, provided they meet all requirements during initial applications.