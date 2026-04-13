April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti honors Dr. B.R. Ambedkar nationwide India Apr 13, 2026

Heads-up: April 14, 2026, is Ambedkar Jayanti, a national holiday honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution.

Expect schools, government offices, post offices, courts, and stock markets like NSE and BSE to be closed, while bank branch closures are limited to select cities/states and digital banking remains operational.

States like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will also see public events and processions in tribute.