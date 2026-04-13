April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti honors Dr. B.R. Ambedkar nationwide
India
Heads-up: April 14, 2026, is Ambedkar Jayanti, a national holiday honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution.
Expect schools, government offices, post offices, courts, and stock markets like NSE and BSE to be closed, while bank branch closures are limited to select cities/states and digital banking remains operational.
States like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will also see public events and processions in tribute.
Most businesses open, digital banking operational
Most private businesses and essential services will run as usual, so your daily routine shouldn't be too disrupted.
And don't worry, digital banking is still up if you need it!