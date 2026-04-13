Hungary election: Victory for Peter Magyar ends Orban's 16-year rule

Peter Magyar's Tisza party has won a decisive victory in the Hungarian parliamentary election, ending the long-standing rule of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party. With 97.35% of precincts counted, Magyar's center-right party won 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament on 53.6% of the vote. In contrast, Orban's Fidesz party only managed to secure 55 seats with 37.8%.

Global response 'Truth prevailed over lies': Magyar Magyar has promised to unite all Hungarians under his leadership. He said the election results represented a "historic mandate" and declared, "Tonight, truth prevailed over lies." Orban, who has been in power for 16 years, conceded defeat by admitting that "the election result is painful for us, but clear." The international community has reacted positively to Magyar's victory over the far-right Orban.

EU reactions Estonian PM lauds Hungary's 'historic choice' Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal congratulated Hungarians for making a "historic choice for a free and strong Hungary in a united Europe, rejecting forces that ignore their interests." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "Hungary has chosen Europe," welcoming the decision as a step toward strengthening the European Union. Finnish PM Petteri Orpo emphasized Hungary's return to being an active member of both the EU and NATO.

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Continued support Macron welcomes Hungary's commitment to European values French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Magyar on his victory and welcomed Hungary's commitment to European values. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also congratulated him, saying, "The Hungarian people have decided." Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called the result a "Big win for Hungary! Big win for Europe!"

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Norwegian perspective Norwegian PM stresses importance of Magyar's success for Europe Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store stressed the importance of Magyar's success for Europe. He expressed eagerness to work closely on issues such as peace and stability. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also welcomed the victory, taking a jab at Orban's ties with Russia. He wrote: "Back together! Glorious victory, dear friends!"

Regional impact Zelenskyy welcomes opportunity to advance cooperation with Hungary Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the opportunity to advance cooperation with Hungary. He stressed the need for cooperation and stability in Europe. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Magyar's win "This is an historic moment, not only for Hungary, but for European democracy." He looked forward to working together for security and prosperity.