UP: Bus returning from wedding procession rams truck, 6 killed
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday when a bus returning from a wedding procession collided with a truck. The incident left six people dead and seven others injured, India Today reported, citing a police statement. The police reached the spot immediately after the accident and started an investigation along with relief work for the victims.
Aftermath actions
One person remains unidentified
The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that six people were declared dead on the spot. The deceased and injured were part of a group of 12 people traveling in the bus. One person remains unidentified, whom the police think may be the driver of the bus.
Traffic update
Cause of accident under investigation
Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyananjay Singh said the truck involved in the accident has been removed from the spot and traffic has returned to normal. "Family members of the victims have reached the location, and legal proceedings are underway," Singh added. The cause of this tragic accident is still under investigation by authorities.
Previous incident
Similar road accident in Bihar
This incident comes days after a similar road accident in Bihar's Katihar district on April 11. In that case, a pickup vehicle had collided head-on with a bus on National Highway 31 near Gerabari. The collision killed all 10 occupants of the pickup vehicle, who were members of the tribal community returning from Jharkhand.