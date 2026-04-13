UP: Bus returning from wedding procession rams truck, 6 killed

A tragic accident occurred in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh , on Sunday when a bus returning from a wedding procession collided with a truck. The incident left six people dead and seven others injured, India Today reported, citing a police statement. The police reached the spot immediately after the accident and started an investigation along with relief work for the victims.

Aftermath actions One person remains unidentified The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that six people were declared dead on the spot. The deceased and injured were part of a group of 12 people traveling in the bus. One person remains unidentified, whom the police think may be the driver of the bus.

Traffic update Cause of accident under investigation Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyananjay Singh said the truck involved in the accident has been removed from the spot and traffic has returned to normal. "Family members of the victims have reached the location, and legal proceedings are underway," Singh added. The cause of this tragic accident is still under investigation by authorities.

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