'Conceded too many runs': Pandya reflects on defeat versus RCB
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has admitted that his team " conceded way too many runs" in their 18-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match, part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, saw a whopping total of 462 runs scored at the Wankhede Stadium. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, MI allowed RCB to post a massive score of 240/4 in their allotted overs.
Strategy review
MI need to reflect on their performance
In the post-match presentation, Pandya stressed on the need for MI to reflect on their performance and reassess strategies. He said, "We conceded way too many as well. Last couple of games, as a bowling unit and as a batting unit, we have been catching up." The captain emphasized the importance of regaining momentum in both batting and bowling departments, especially during powerplay overs.
Match details
MI's chase falters after Rohit's injury
Despite a promising start in their chase of 241 against RCB, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton putting up 62 runs in the powerplay, MI couldn't sustain the momentum. Rohit's injury and quick wickets of Rickelton and Tilak Varma in the same over changed the course of the match. Even though Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya fought hard, MI kept losing wickets at crucial junctures.
Late effort
Rutherford's late surge keeps MI in the game
A late surge from Sherfane Rutherford (71 not out off 31 balls) kept MI's hopes alive but they eventually fell short, ending at 222/5. Pandya praised Rutherford for his power-hitting ability and said his performance gives the team an extra cushion and confidence. Earlier, RCB's openers Phil Salt (78 off 36) and Virat Kohli (50 off 38) gave a blistering start with a 120-run stand.
Match summary
RCB claim 3rd win of IPL 2026 season
Kohli and Rajat Patidar (53 off 20) added a quick 65-run partnership before Tim David's late fireworks (34 not out off 16) helped RCB finish on a high. With this win, RCB have now won three out of four matches in IPL 2026 season. They are currently placed third on the points table with six points and an impressive Net Run Rate of +1.148.