'Conceded too many runs': Pandya reflects on defeat versus RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has admitted that his team " conceded way too many runs" in their 18-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match, part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, saw a whopping total of 462 runs scored at the Wankhede Stadium. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, MI allowed RCB to post a massive score of 240/4 in their allotted overs.

Strategy review MI need to reflect on their performance In the post-match presentation, Pandya stressed on the need for MI to reflect on their performance and reassess strategies. He said, "We conceded way too many as well. Last couple of games, as a bowling unit and as a batting unit, we have been catching up." The captain emphasized the importance of regaining momentum in both batting and bowling departments, especially during powerplay overs.

Match details MI's chase falters after Rohit's injury Despite a promising start in their chase of 241 against RCB, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton putting up 62 runs in the powerplay, MI couldn't sustain the momentum. Rohit's injury and quick wickets of Rickelton and Tilak Varma in the same over changed the course of the match. Even though Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya fought hard, MI kept losing wickets at crucial junctures.

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Late effort Rutherford's late surge keeps MI in the game A late surge from Sherfane Rutherford (71 not out off 31 balls) kept MI's hopes alive but they eventually fell short, ending at 222/5. Pandya praised Rutherford for his power-hitting ability and said his performance gives the team an extra cushion and confidence. Earlier, RCB's openers Phil Salt (78 off 36) and Virat Kohli (50 off 38) gave a blistering start with a 120-run stand.

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