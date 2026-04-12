IPL 2026: RCB make MI suffer their 3rd successive defeat

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. RCB scored a mammoth 240/4 in 20 overs. The innings was led by Phil Salt, who scored a quickfire 78 off just 36 balls, and Rajat Patidar, who contributed with a blistering half-century off just 20 balls. Virat Kohli also chipped in with a 50. In response, MI failed to breach RCB's score.

RCB RCB innings summary Salt and Kohli gave RCB a flying start with a 120-run opening stand. 71 of the runs came in the powerplay. Salt led from the front and went berserk in Mumbai, hitting sixes for fun. After his dismissal, Patidar joined Kohli and the two put on 65 runs. Patidar smashed a 17-ball fifty before Tim David's unbeaten 34 helped RCB get to 240/4.

Salt Salt gets past 350 sixes in T20s Salt added another feather to his cap, completing 350 sixes in T20 cricket. He came to this contest with 349 sixes under his belt. He smashed six fours and six sixes, striking at 216.67. The right-handed batter has smashed 355 T20 sixes from 336 matches (326 innings). He also owns 878 fours. Salt, who plays in franchise T20 tournaments around the world, raced to 8,444 runs at 27.96. Meanwhile, this was his 54th fifty in T20s (100s: 4).

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65 Kohli hammers his 65th IPL fifty; 7th against MI Kohli's knock of 50 from 38 balls had a six and 5 fours. He raced to 8,840 IPL runs from 271 matches (263 innings) at 39.81. He recorded his 65th fifty (100s: 8). Kohli is closing in on 300 IPL sixes (298). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli now owns 7 IPL fifties versus MI. IHe has amassed 972 runs at 32.40 from 35 matches.

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Information Kohli smashes his 107th fifty in T20s; 9th at Wankhede Kohli smashed his 107th fifty in T20s. From 418 matches (401 innings), Kohli owns 13,722 runs at 42.09. Besides his 107 fifties, he has hammered 9 hundreds. Meanwhile, at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli registered his 9th T20 fifty. He owns 888 runs from 23 matches.

Records Notable records for Kohli Kohli now owns the joint 2nd-most fifty-plus scores against MI. Most 50+ scores vs MI in IPL: 9 - KL Rahul 7 - Suresh Raina 7 - David Warner 7 - Virat Kohli* Kohli broke Chris Gayle and Babar Azam's record of most T20 century stands. Most century partnerships in T20 cricket: 47 - Virat Kohli* 46 - Chris Gayle 46 - Babar Azam

Do you know? A partnership record for Kohli and Salt The 120-run stand between Kohli and Salt is the second-highest opening stand for RCB against MI in IPL. This is after the 148 runs added by Faf du Plessis and Kohli in Bengaluru, 2023.

Patidar Patidar enters record books RCB's Patidar scored a half-century in just 17 balls, making it RCB's joint second-fastest 50 ever in terms of balls. Patidar matched Gayle's record for RCB's second-fastest 50. Fastest fifty for RCB in IPL (by balls faced): 14 - Romario Shepherd vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025 17 - Chris Gayle vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013 17 - Rajat Patidar vs MI, Wankhede, 2026* 18 - Faf du Plessis vs GT, Bengaluru, 2024 19 - Robin Uthappa vs KXIP, Bengaluru, 2010

Numbers Patidar hammers his 11th IPL fifty; 28th overall in T20s Patidar's 20-ball 53 saw him get to 1,306 runs in the IPL at 33.48 from 46 matches (42 innings). In addition to a century, he owns 11 fifties. Patidar owns 195 runs from 4 IPL games this season at 65 (50s: 2). His strike rate is 214.28. As per ESPNcricinfo, from 102 T20s (96 innings), the batter got to 3,084 runs at 35-plus. He clocked his 28th T20 fifty (100s: 1).

Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah goes four games without a wicket MI's Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been able to take a wicket four games into the season. On Sunday, he produced 0/35 from his 4 overs against RCB. In MI's opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah managed 0/35. Notably, MI won that contest, chasing a 221-run target. Thereafter, he did well against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, clocking 0/21. However, MI lost that match. In MI's defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, Bumrah managed 0/32.

Information Summary of the other MI bowlers Trent Boult picked 1/50 from his 4 overs. Hardik Pandya clocked 1/39 from 4 overs. Mitchell Santner bowled 4 overs and managed 1/39. Mayank Markande was abysmal. He conceded 40 runs from 2 overs. Shardul Thakur clocked 1/32 from 2 overs.

MI MI score 222/5, lose by 18 runs MI fell short by 18 runs after scoring 222/5 in their 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma added 57 runs for the 1st wicket before the latter retired hurt with an injury. Rickelton and Tilak Varma then perished in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya then added a 47-run stand before Sherfane Rutherford joined in and put on 24 runs with the former. In the 16th over, MI were 154/5. Rutherford's carnage thereafter helped MI get to 222/5.

Openers Rickelton scores 37; Rohit retires hurt for 19 Rickelton played a decent hand, scoring 37 off 22 balls. He hit three fours and three sixes. Rickelton's 37 saw him get to 4,385 runs in T20s from 159 matches (152 innings). Rohit scored 19 runs off 13 balls before being forced to leave the field. He smashed 2 fours and a six. The solitary six means Rohit now owns 555 sixes in T20s.

Information Suryakumar scores a 22-ball 33 Suryakumar's 22-ball 33 had 5 fours. He now owns 9,565 runs in T20s from 364 matches (338 innings) at 35.03. He is closing in on 950 fours (946). In 170 IPL matches (155 innings), Suryakumar has amassed 4,417 runs at 34.77.

Duo Key batting numbers for Pandya and Rutherford Pandya smashed a 22-ball 40. He hit six fours and a six. In 155 IPL matches (143 innings), Pandya has 2,816 runs at 28.44. He is one shy of 150 IPL sixes (149). In T20s, the star all-rounder surpassed 6,200 runs (6,205) at 29.97. Rutherford hammered a 31-ball 71*. His knock had nine sixes and a four. In 254 T20s (226 innings), he owns 4,477 runs at 25.43. He hit his 19th fifty and raced to 286 sixes.

Information A look at the points table RCB are third with 6 points from 4 games. This was their 3rd win (L1). MI are placed 8th with 2 points from 4 games. They own three defeats and one win.