Virat Kohli attains numerous feats with 65th half-century in IPL

Indian Premier League (IPL) ace Virat Kohli smashed a superb half-century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Match 20 of the IPL 2026 season saw MI as Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat first. Kohli, who opened for RCB, added 120 runs alongside Phil Salt. He was also part of a 65-run stand alongside Rajat Patidar. Here are further details and stats.

Knock Kohli shines with a sensible knock Kohli played a sensible hand as he anchored the ship. This allowed Salt to go berserk. The Englishman smashed a rapid 78. Kohli and Salt put on 71 runs in the powerplay overs. After Salt's dismissal, skipper Rajat Patidar walked out and added 65 runs with Kohli, dominating the scenes. Right after completing his fifty, Kohli was dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

Numbers Out of his 65 IPL fifties, 7 are against MI Kohli's knock of 50 from 38 balls had a six and 5 fours. He has raced to 8,840 IPL runs from 271 matches (263 innings) at 39.81. This was his 65th fifty (100s: 8). Kohli is closing in on 300 IPL sixes (298). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli now owns 7 fifties versus MI. He has amassed 972 runs at 32.40 from 35 matches.

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Information Kohli smashes his 107th fifty in T20s; 9th at Wankhede Kohli smashed his 107th fifty in T20s. From 418 matches (401 innings), Kohli owns 13,722 runs at 42.09. Besides his 107 fifties, he has hammered 9 hundreds. Meanwhile, at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli registered his 9th T20 fifty. He owns 888 runs from 23 matches.

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Records Notable records for Kohli Kohli now owns the joint 2nd-most fifty-plus scores against MI. Most 50+ scores vs MI in IPL: 9 - KL Rahul 7 - Suresh Raina 7 - David Warner 7 - Virat Kohli* Kohli broke Chris Gayle and Babar Azam's record of most T20 century stands. Most century partnerships in T20 cricket: 47 - Virat Kohli* 46 - Chris Gayle 46 - Babar Azam