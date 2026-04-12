IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah goes four games without a wicket

Premier Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasn't enjoyed a sound start in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . The Mumbai Indians speedster hasn't been able to take a wicket four games into the season. On Sunday, he produced 0/35 from his 4 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB ended up scoring 240/4 after being asked to bat.

Information A wicketless show against rampant RCB A wicketless show for Bumrah against hurt MI. He started by conceding 10 runs in the 4th over. A better sixth over saw Bumrah concede just six runs. Brought back in the 17th over, Bumrah conceded 7 runs. His final over went for 12 runs.

IPL 2026 Bumrah's performance in the first three games this season In MI's opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah managed 0/35. Notably, MI won that contest, chasing a 221-run target. Thereafter, the right-arm pacer did well against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, clocking 0/21. However, his side lost the contest. In MI's third clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, Bumrah managed 0/32 as MI suffered another defeat.

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