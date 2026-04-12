Rajat Patidar equals Chris Gayle's IPL record for RCB: Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar gave a blistering performance in his side's IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. RCB went on to score 240/4 in 20 overs against MI. The right-handed batsman scored a half-century in just 17 balls, making it RCB's joint second-fastest 50 ever in terms of balls. Patidar matched Chris Gayle 's record for RCB's second-fastest 50, which was also off just 17 balls. Here's more.

Match impact Patidar powers RCB with blistering knock Patidar's explosive innings came after Phil Salt's blistering 78, which included six fours and as many sixes. The RCB captain joined a set Virat Kohli and ended up scoring 53 off just 20 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner. He shared a crunch 65-run partnership with Kohli for the 2nd wicket, dominating the same by contributing 47 runs off 14 balls. After Kohli perished for 50, Patidar completed his half-century. He slammed 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Record Patidar enters record books As per Cricbuzz, Patidar now owns the 2nd-fastest IPL fifty for RCB (by balls). Meanwhile, this is now the fastest fifty by a RCB batter against MI. Fastest fifty for RCB in IPL (by balls faced): 14 - Romario Shepherd vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025 17 - Chris Gayle vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013 17 - Rajat Patidar vs MI, Wankhede, 2026* 18 - Faf du Plessis vs GT, Bengaluru, 2024 19 - Robin Uthappa vs KXIP, Bengaluru, 2010

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