IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar provides update on Virat Kohli's injury

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has given an update on Virat Kohli 's injury. The star batsman did not take the field in the second innings of RCB's recent victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Despite scoring his second fifty of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, Kohli had an off day with the bat and was visibly frustrated after getting out.

Match details Kohli's injury update Kohli scored 50 runs off 38 balls against Mumbai Indians. This was a huge drop from his previous three innings where he had a strike rate of over 150. After getting out, Kohli threw his helmet and gloves away in anger. An ankle issue kept him from taking the field as RCB won by 18 runs. "I don't know yet, but I think he (Virat Kohli), I feel that he's okay right now," Patidar said at the post-match presentation.

Team performance Patidar lauds Salt, credits RCB's batting approach Despite Kohli's off day, Phil Salt and Patidar's fifties helped RCB post a daunting total of 240 runs. Mumbai Indians couldn't chase it down. Patidar credited Salt and Kohli for setting a strong platform that let the rest of the batting order play aggressively. He said, "It's more clarity on things in terms of the batting approach. The way Virat bhai and Salt started, they kept us on the driving seat."

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