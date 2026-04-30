April 25 Uttar Pradesh wedding music reportedly killed 140 chickens
India
A wedding party in Uttar Pradesh took an unexpected turn when loud DJ music from a procession reportedly caused 140 chickens at a nearby poultry farm to die of shock.
The incident happened on April 25 during Babban Vishwakarma's daughter's wedding, leaving the farm owner stunned by the sudden loss.
Sabir Ali complaint, Kavi Yadav booked
After Sabir Ali, the poultry farmer, filed a complaint, police booked DJ operator Kavi Yadav and are checking whether the sound levels violated any rules.
Experts say that loud noise can seriously stress animals, even causing cardiac arrest, which might explain what happened to the chickens.