APSPDCL dispatches 2,000-plus workers after cyclones Arnab and Murasu
India
After cyclones Arnab and Murasu knocked out electricity across parts of Andhra Pradesh, APSPDCL has sent more than 2,000 workers to get the lights back on, especially in areas managed by APEPDCL.
APSPDCL Chairman and Special Supervisory Officer for West Godavari district Siva Sankar Lotheti is on the ground in West Godavari, making sure repairs move quickly and communities aren't left waiting in the dark.
Chief minister praises APSPDCL's fast action
The chief minister and state officials have praised APSPDCL's fast action.
With power cuts affecting West Godavari, Lotheti's team is working around the clock to restore normal life as soon as possible, even lending a hand in Vijayawada's APCPDCL region.