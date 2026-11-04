APSPDCL dispatches 2,000-plus workers after cyclones Arnab and Murasu

After cyclones Arnab and Murasu knocked out electricity across parts of Andhra Pradesh, APSPDCL has sent more than 2,000 workers to get the lights back on, especially in areas managed by APEPDCL.

APSPDCL Chairman and Special Supervisory Officer for West Godavari district Siva Sankar Lotheti is on the ground in West Godavari, making sure repairs move quickly and communities aren't left waiting in the dark.