APSRTC bus crashes into truck near Chintamani Karnataka injuring 20
India
Early Sunday morning, an APSRTC bus heading to Bengaluru crashed into a stationary truck near Chintamani, Karnataka.
The impact left the front of the bus badly damaged and injured 20 out of its 40 passengers: the injured passengers were from Nellore and Markapuram districts.
Ten seriously injured taken to hospital
10 people suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent care.
Police acted fast to clear the road and keep traffic moving.
Thankfully, there were no fatalities.