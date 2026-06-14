APSRTC bus crashes into truck near Chintamani Karnataka injuring 20 India Jun 14, 2026

Early Sunday morning, an APSRTC bus heading to Bengaluru crashed into a stationary truck near Chintamani, Karnataka.

The impact left the front of the bus badly damaged and injured 20 out of its 40 passengers: the injured passengers were from Nellore and Markapuram districts.