APSRTC bus overturns on Tirupati Madanapalle highway, 20 seriously injured
India
A scary moment on the Tirupati-Madanapalle highway: an APSRTC bus heading to Tirupati overturned after a tire burst, leaving 20 passengers seriously injured.
The bus lost control and crashed into a roadside culvert, according to police.
Ambulances evacuate injured, police begin probe
Emergency teams rushed in fast, sending ambulances from Madanapalle to help the injured.
Some passengers were taken to the government hospital in Valmikipuram first, and those with more serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital in Madanapalle for better care.
Police have started looking into what exactly caused the accident.