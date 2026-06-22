APSRTC bus truck collision on NH716 near Tirupati kills 3
A heartbreaking accident on National Highway 716 near Tirupati left three people dead, including a nine-month-old baby and two teenage girls, and over 15 others injured.
The APSRTC bus was traveling from Kadapa to Tirupati when it collided head-on with a truck at around 1:30am on Monday.
Bus permit and insurance expired
Initial findings suggest the truck driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Rescue teams quickly took the injured to nearby hospitals, where treatment is ongoing.
Officials discovered the bus' permit and insurance had expired three years ago.
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy directed officials to ensure immediate treatment for the injured and instructed them to ensure the best medical care, while Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav spoke to the doctors and medical staff at RIMS about the treatment of the injured.