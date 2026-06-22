APSRTC bus truck collision on NH716 near Tirupati kills 3

Bus permit and insurance expired

Initial findings suggest the truck driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Rescue teams quickly took the injured to nearby hospitals, where treatment is ongoing.

Officials discovered the bus' permit and insurance had expired three years ago.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy directed officials to ensure immediate treatment for the injured and instructed them to ensure the best medical care, while Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav spoke to the doctors and medical staff at RIMS about the treatment of the injured.