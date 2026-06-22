APSRTC Ultra Deluxe bus lorry crash in Kadapa kills 2
India
Early Monday morning, a major accident between an APSRTC Ultra Deluxe bus and a lorry near Udumuvaripalli village in Kadapa district claimed two lives, including a child and a student, and left 16 people hurt.
The bus was heading from Tirupati to Kadapa when the collision badly damaged its right side.
M Ramprasad Reddy visits hospitals
All injured, including the lorry driver, were rushed to Rajampet Government Hospital and nearby clinics.
Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy visited the hospitals, offered condolences to families, and made sure everyone got immediate care, especially those in critical condition.
He's also pushing for stricter road safety rules so accidents like this don't happen again.