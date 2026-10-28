AQI.in ranks 24 of 25 most polluted cities in India
India
India is dealing with a serious air pollution problem: 24 of the world's 25 most polluted cities are here, according to AQI.in's latest rankings.
Agra leads the list with an AQI of 363, and all these cities have air quality levels considered Severe.
Northern India winter pollution risks health
Sampit in Indonesia is the only non-Indian city on this list, but most spots are taken by Indian cities.
Pollution spikes in northern India during winter because emissions from vehicles, factories, construction dust, and crop burning get trapped as winds slow down after the monsoon.
High AQI means breathing can be risky, especially with prolonged exposure to such polluted air, with the effects being more pronounced in people with existing lung or heart conditions.