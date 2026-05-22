Aqua Line technical glitch disrupts Mumbai Metro Friday morning commute
India
Friday morning got messy for Mumbai Metro riders as a technical glitch disrupted the Aqua Line for almost an hour, hitting both directions right when people needed to get to work.
Things got back on track later, but not before plenty of commuters were left stuck and frustrated.
Aqua Line commuters lacked mobile network
With trains disrupted, many waited over an hour: no mobile network, overcrowded stations, and entry restrictions made things worse. Some gave up and switched to local trains instead.
The lack of updates from metro staff really bothered people; Ishan Tanna even called it "Absolute chaos at Aqua Line Metro stations..." online and wished for better communication during emergencies.