Aqua Line tunnel breach: FIR lodged against private water supplier India Mar 18, 2026

Mumbai's Aqua Line metro tunnel had a minor breach on March 5, 2026, when a private water supplier drilled a bore well without permission near Metro Cinema.

MMRC lodged a complaint with police, and an FIR was registered at Azad Maidan police station on March 13 under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Metro Act against Rambabu Raay, proprietor of Chandrama Water Supply.

MMRC said operations remained unaffected, with services running normally and trains kept running as usual.