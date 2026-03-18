Aqua Line tunnel breach: FIR lodged against private water supplier
Mumbai's Aqua Line metro tunnel had a minor breach on March 5, 2026, when a private water supplier drilled a bore well without permission near Metro Cinema.
MMRC lodged a complaint with police, and an FIR was registered at Azad Maidan police station on March 13 under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Metro Act against Rambabu Raay, proprietor of Chandrama Water Supply.
MMRC said operations remained unaffected, with services running normally and trains kept running as usual.
MMRC issues advisory for safe construction near metro tunnels
After the incident, MMRC reminded everyone working near the metro to follow all construction rules, especially within 50 meters of the tunnels.
They emphasized that getting proper permissions is not just paperwork: it helps keep Mumbai's only fully underground metro line safe and reliable for daily commuters.