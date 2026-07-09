Arabail Ghat crash kills 6, injures 3, victims from Dharwad
India
A devastating crash near Arabail Ghat in Uttara Kannada district claimed six lives and left three others seriously hurt on Thursday.
The group from Dharwad was headed to Dharmasthala when their MUV collided with a truck.
The victims have been identified, all from Dharwad, and the injured are currently receiving emergency care.
Vehicle barely recognizable, Yallapur police investigating
The crash was so severe that the vehicle was barely recognizable, making rescue operations tough for police and highway patrol.
Yallapur police have launched an investigation.
It's a stark reminder to stay alert on highways: road safety really does matter.