Arabail Ghat crash kills 6, injures 3, victims from Dharwad India Jul 09, 2026

A devastating crash near Arabail Ghat in Uttara Kannada district claimed six lives and left three others seriously hurt on Thursday.

The group from Dharwad was headed to Dharmasthala when their MUV collided with a truck.

The victims have been identified, all from Dharwad, and the injured are currently receiving emergency care.