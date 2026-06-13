Arabian Sea anticyclone stalls Mumbai monsoon despite its arrival
India
Mumbai's monsoon has arrived, but the city's barely seen any rain.
The reason? A strong anticyclone over the Arabian Sea is blocking the usual moist winds and letting in dry air from West Asia, which means those classic Mumbai downpours are on pause.
Break phase delays Mumbai rain
This anticyclone triggers a "break phase" in the monsoon: basically, sinking and warming air stops rain clouds from forming.
Meteorologists say it should weaken in a couple of days, but don't expect heavy showers right away; it'll take some time for real rain to return.