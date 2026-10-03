Araria residents loot liquor after mini-truck crash despite Bihar ban
India
A liquor-laden mini-truck crashed near Kharhat Toll Plaza in Bihar's Araria district on Friday, and things got wild as locals rushed to grab bottles from the vehicle, even though alcohol has been banned in Bihar since 2016.
The driver and cleaner took off after the crash, leaving the scene open for people to scoop up what they could.
Police seize truck, examine CCTV
Police are now checking CCTV and social media clips to figure out who was involved in the looting.
By the time officers got there, most of the liquor was already gone.
The truck has been seized as part of an investigation into where it came from.
Authorities suspect it might have been running liquor from Assam or West Bengal through this route.