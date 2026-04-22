Arathi R Menon mourns father killed in Pahalgam, praises unity
After losing her father in the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Arathi R Menon spoke out at his memorial, calling the attack an attempt to divide India.
Instead, she said she is proud of how strongly and unitedly the country responded.
The attack in Baisaran Valley claimed 26 lives, including her father.
Arathi R Menon praises military response
Menon highlighted India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and praised the military for targeting terror bases across the border.
She shared, "I am standing here as a proud Indian over the reply given by India through Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,"
Despite her loss, Menon expressed full faith that these attacks have only brought people together and made India's resolve even stronger.