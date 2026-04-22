Arathi R Menon mourns father killed in Pahalgam, praises unity

Arathi R Menon praises military response

Menon highlighted India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and praised the military for targeting terror bases across the border.

She shared, "I am standing here as a proud Indian over the reply given by India through Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,"

Despite her loss, Menon expressed full faith that these attacks have only brought people together and made India's resolve even stronger.