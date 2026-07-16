Archaeological Survey of India closes Red Fort for Independence Day
India
Heads up if you were planning to visit: Delhi's Red Fort is off-limits to the public from July 15 to August 15, 2026.
This annual closure helps get the iconic site ready for India's big Independence Day celebrations.
The Archaeological Survey of India made it official on July 9.
Red Fort restricted to government passholders
Red Fort isn't just a tourist spot: it's where every Independence Day ceremony happens, so security is tight.
Only people with special government passes can enter on August 15.
And in case you heard about that bomb threat last week, police checked everything out and it turned out to be a hoax, so nothing suspicious was found.