Argument over barking dog severs man's nose in Noida

Devendra recovering in hospital; police searching for 3rd accused

Devendra's father filed an FIR against Satish, his brother Amit, and Satish's son Tushar for causing grievous hurt and unlawful assembly.

Police have arrested Satish and Amit so far; Tushar is still missing.

Devendra is recovering in an Aligarh hospital after getting stitches for his injury.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for the third accused.