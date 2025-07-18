Next Article
Argument over barking dog severs man's nose in Noida
In Noida's Nat Ki Madaiya village, a simple argument over a neighbor's barking dog turned violent when Devendra, who scolded the pet, was attacked by the dog's owner Satish and his family.
Using a sharp object, they severed Devendra's nose before fleeing.
The incident highlighted how quickly things escalated.
Devendra recovering in hospital; police searching for 3rd accused
Devendra's father filed an FIR against Satish, his brother Amit, and Satish's son Tushar for causing grievous hurt and unlawful assembly.
Police have arrested Satish and Amit so far; Tushar is still missing.
Devendra is recovering in an Aligarh hospital after getting stitches for his injury.
The investigation is ongoing as police search for the third accused.