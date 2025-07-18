Fake 'Karnataka HC' X account highlights challenges of online misinformation
A fake, verified X (formerly Twitter) account pretending to be the "Supreme Court of Karnataka" was revealed in court by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
The government actually created this account to show how easy it is for misinformation to spread on social media.
This all happened during an ongoing court battle between the Centre and X Corp about government takedown orders.
Case also highlights challenges posed by AI-generated content
This case puts a spotlight on how tough it is to keep digital platforms safe from fake accounts and misleading content.
The Centre argued that platforms shouldn't get legal protection if they ignore notices about illegal posts.
There's also growing worry about AI-generated content slipping through current laws, with calls for better rules to handle these new challenges as India's digital world keeps changing.