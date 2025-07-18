West Bengal: TMC-BJP clash at railway station, stones pelted India Jul 18, 2025

BJP MLA Sushil Barman faced a rough day at Ghoksadanga railway station in Coochbehar, where a group allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) confronted him about his work over the past four years.

Things got heated, leading to stone-pelting that damaged his car and left his security guard and assistant injured.