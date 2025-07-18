Next Article
West Bengal: TMC-BJP clash at railway station, stones pelted
BJP MLA Sushil Barman faced a rough day at Ghoksadanga railway station in Coochbehar, where a group allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) confronted him about his work over the past four years.
Things got heated, leading to stone-pelting that damaged his car and left his security guard and assistant injured.
TMC supporters gathered outside local police station
Afterward, TMC supporters gathered outside the local police station, insisting their protest was peaceful and just about holding Barman accountable for his record.
Still, tempers flared on both sides—another reminder of how tense things remain between BJP and TMC in West Bengal these days.