Stolen bike check leads cops to murder of Delhi teen
What started as a routine check for a stolen bike in Delhi's Alipur led police to uncover a much bigger crime.
When three teenagers were stopped riding an unregistered motorcycle, officers found a neon phone on one of them.
That clue unraveled the truth—they admitted to robbing and killing 18-year-old Sonu Kumar.
Body recovered from near Yamuna riverbank
The teens told police where they'd buried Sonu's body, and forensic teams helped recover his remains from near the Yamuna riverbank.
The phone's IMEI number confirmed his identity, connecting police with Sonu's family, who'd been searching for him for months.
The suspects are now in custody and facing legal action under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.