US labels TRF a terrorist organization: Impact on Pakistan
The US has officially labeled The Resistance Front (TRF) a terrorist organization, following its claim of the deadly Pahalgam attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people this April.
Announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, this move is being called a major step in US-India counter-terrorism teamwork.
Designation backs India's efforts at FATF meeting
This designation gives India stronger ground at the UN to push for sanctions against TRF and helps freeze the group's assets worldwide.
It also supports India's efforts at an upcoming FATF meeting to put Pakistan back on the 'grey list' for terror financing.
Since forming in 2019, TRF has operated mainly in Kashmir and is linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Indian officials say this move backs their zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and could help crack down harder on groups like TRF.