US labels TRF a terrorist organization: Impact on Pakistan

Designation backs India's efforts at FATF meeting

This designation gives India stronger ground at the UN to push for sanctions against TRF and helps freeze the group's assets worldwide.

It also supports India's efforts at an upcoming FATF meeting to put Pakistan back on the 'grey list' for terror financing.

Since forming in 2019, TRF has operated mainly in Kashmir and is linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Indian officials say this move backs their zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and could help crack down harder on groups like TRF.