Bengaluru bakery owner arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl
A Bengaluru bakery owner, Satish (38), was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl who had come to buy ice cream.
The girl escaped and told her mother right away, leading to a quick police complaint.
Satish charged under POCSO Act
Police arrested Satish the next day and charged him under the POCSO Act.
Thankfully, she wasn't physically hurt, and her identity is being protected as per law.
The investigation is ongoing, and Satish will be brought before court soon.