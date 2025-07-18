Baba's 'red diary' lists politicians who got money: Election scam

Baba owned properties worth ₹18 crore

Authorities say Chhangur Baba built a ₹106 crore financial network with funds mainly from the Middle East, spread across over 40 bank accounts.

He owned properties worth more than ₹18 crore in UP and Maharashtra.

He's also accused of organizing mass conversions at Chand Auliya Dargah using gatherings and distributing his book to target vulnerable groups.

His mansion—allegedly the center of these activities—has been demolished by officials.

The ED has raided 14 locations to track illegal funding and check out everyone named in the diary.