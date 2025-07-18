Baba's 'red diary' lists politicians who got money: Election scam
Chhangur Baba, from Balrampur, UP, is under investigation for allegedly running a foreign-funded religious conversion racket.
The ATS recently found his "red diary," which reportedly lists politicians and officials who got money from him during the 2022 elections.
Now, multiple agencies—including the ED—are digging into these connections.
Baba owned properties worth ₹18 crore
Authorities say Chhangur Baba built a ₹106 crore financial network with funds mainly from the Middle East, spread across over 40 bank accounts.
He owned properties worth more than ₹18 crore in UP and Maharashtra.
He's also accused of organizing mass conversions at Chand Auliya Dargah using gatherings and distributing his book to target vulnerable groups.
His mansion—allegedly the center of these activities—has been demolished by officials.
The ED has raided 14 locations to track illegal funding and check out everyone named in the diary.