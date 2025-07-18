IIM Calcutta rape case: Complainant unreachable; has declined medical test

Police reviewing CCTV footage from July 11

Ghoshal stressed that her testimony is "important," though police are now relying on forensic evidence while also reviewing CCTV footage from July 11.

The situation is complicated by conflicting stories—her father says it was actually a car accident, while the accused student's lawyer claims everything was consensual.

The complainant has also declined a medical test, which has slowed the process even more.

Police say they're committed to a thorough investigation and have reiterated their zero-tolerance stance on such cases.