Ari flash floods damage 6 Poonch homes, 25 evacuated
India
Flash floods swept through the Ari area of Poonch district on Friday after heavy rain, damaging six homes and blocking the main road for about one hour.
Police and locals quickly stepped in to evacuate 25 people (including children) to safer spots.
Officials in Poonch urge flood caution
Local officials visited the scene to check on rescue efforts and make sure everyone stays safe.
The administration says they're keeping a close eye on things as more rain is expected and they're urging people near rivers or flood-prone areas to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.