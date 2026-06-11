Arjun Damami drowns at Gori Dham in Rajsamand pre-wedding photoshoot

Rescue teams recover body Wednesday morning

His fiancee quickly called for help, and visitors alerted authorities. The search lasted through the night but was tough due to darkness and deep water.

By Wednesday morning, rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force, joined in, and after hours of effort, Arjun's body was found.

Navigating steep terrain made things even harder for villagers and police as they brought him back to his family.

Local officials are now investigating what happened.