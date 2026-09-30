Armaan Singh arrested in Chandigarh for allegedly killing his father
Chandigarh saw a disturbing case last week: 18-year-old Armaan Singh was arrested for allegedly murdering his father, UT police head constable Nitin Singh, on September 25.
Police say Armaan wanted to inherit the family's house and land, and even planned to harm his mother for the same reason.
His custody has just been extended as investigations continue.
Armaan's mother hurt, gun supplier arrested
Reports suggest Armaan's parents pressured him to delay marrying his girlfriend, which added to tensions at home.
During the attack, his mother was allegedly tried to strangle his mother and sustained injury marks on her neck, but managed to run to the terrace and call out to neighbors for help. Her quick action likely saved her life.
Authorities have also arrested Mohammad Shaheen from Haridwar for supplying the gun used in the crime.
The FIR initially included the Arms Act and Section 103 (murder), and additional sections, including Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 61 (criminal conspiracy), will be added.