Himachal CM's aide's son escapes kidnapping attempt in Shimla

Escape and report

Details of the sections under which unknown persons booked

Fearing for his life, Chauhan claimed to have jumped out of his car onto the mountainside, injuring himself in the process. He managed to escape while the masked men fled from the spot. Afterward, he approached the police and filed a complaint, which was turned into an FIR. However, details of the sections under which these unknown persons have been booked remain undisclosed by the authorities.