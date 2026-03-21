Himachal CM's aide's son escapes kidnapping attempt in Shimla
What's the story
A suspected kidnapping attempt was made on Aryan Chauhan, the son of an aide of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. The incident took place on Friday evening when Chauhan was traveling from Mashobra to Shimla, according to a report by PTI. While overtaking an Alto car, its occupants reportedly asked him to stop, and two masked men armed with a gun and a metal rod approached him.
Escape and report
Details of the sections under which unknown persons booked
Fearing for his life, Chauhan claimed to have jumped out of his car onto the mountainside, injuring himself in the process. He managed to escape while the masked men fled from the spot. Afterward, he approached the police and filed a complaint, which was turned into an FIR. However, details of the sections under which these unknown persons have been booked remain undisclosed by the authorities.