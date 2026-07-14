Armed Nihang confront family as Patiala Sanaur dispute turns violent
Things got heated in Patiala's Sanaur area when a property dispute between Ravinder Singh's family and a group of Nihang Sikhs took a violent turn.
The property, sold to Tarvinder Singh for ₹43 lakh but still tangled in court, became the center of the conflict.
Videos from the scene show armed Nihangs confronting the family outside their home.
One even captures a woman trying to grab a stick before things spiral into a scuffle.
Injuries prompt FIR naming Tarvinder Singh
Ravinder's wife Mandeep Kaur and her elderly father-in-law were injured during the clash.
Based on Kaur's statement, police have filed an FIR against Tarvinder Singh, his relatives, and about 15 unidentified Nihang Sikhs, suspecting they were hired to forcefully take over the property.
Police stepped in quickly to break up the fight and are now investigating how things got so out of hand.