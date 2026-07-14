Armed Nihang confront family as Patiala Sanaur dispute turns violent

Things got heated in Patiala's Sanaur area when a property dispute between Ravinder Singh's family and a group of Nihang Sikhs took a violent turn.

The property, sold to Tarvinder Singh for ₹43 lakh but still tangled in court, became the center of the conflict.

Videos from the scene show armed Nihangs confronting the family outside their home.

One even captures a woman trying to grab a stick before things spiral into a scuffle.