Armed Nihang Sikhs occupy Nagrasu gurdwara roof, demand 4 releases

Security forces on site, talks continue

Police, ITBP, and army teams are now on site to keep things under control.

Negotiations are still happening (one protester has started talking with authorities), which Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said is "positive progress."

The gurdwara management shared that the group wanted 50-60 rooms for their supporters and got violent when refused.

All this kicked off because of an argument over parking in Karnaprayag that led to sword injuries and arrests.