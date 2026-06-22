Armed Nihang Sikhs occupy Nagrasu gurdwara roof, demand 4 releases
Things have gotten tense at a gurdwara in Nagrasu, Uttarakhand, where armed Nihang Sikhs are demanding the release of four members arrested after a violent clash on June 16.
The situation escalated when the group took two hostages and occupied the roof, turning the gurdwara into a standoff zone.
Security forces on site, talks continue
Police, ITBP, and army teams are now on site to keep things under control.
Negotiations are still happening (one protester has started talking with authorities), which Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said is "positive progress."
The gurdwara management shared that the group wanted 50-60 rooms for their supporters and got violent when refused.
All this kicked off because of an argument over parking in Karnaprayag that led to sword injuries and arrests.