Armed Nihang Sikhs vacate Rudraprayag gurdwara after Punjab talks

Standoff followed 4 Chamoli arrests

The whole thing started after four Nihang sect members were arrested in Chamoli district.

With no space to house the group, tensions rose between them and the gurdwara management.

Despite repeated requests from police and staff, the group stayed put until talks finally eased things up.

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra confirmed that thanks to patient efforts from all sides, the Nihangs left calmly on motorcycles escorted by police: no violence or escalation, just relief all around.