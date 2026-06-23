Armed Nihang Sikhs vacate Rudraprayag gurdwara after Punjab talks
A tense nearly 72-hour standoff at a Rudraprayag gurdwara, where armed Nihang Sikhs occupied the upper floors demanding protest accommodation, wrapped up peacefully on Tuesday.
The situation cooled off after negotiations with a Punjab delegation, and everyone left without any drama.
Standoff followed 4 Chamoli arrests
The whole thing started after four Nihang sect members were arrested in Chamoli district.
With no space to house the group, tensions rose between them and the gurdwara management.
Despite repeated requests from police and staff, the group stayed put until talks finally eased things up.
District Magistrate Vishal Mishra confirmed that thanks to patient efforts from all sides, the Nihangs left calmly on motorcycles escorted by police: no violence or escalation, just relief all around.