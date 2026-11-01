Armed robbers seize over 2kg jewelry in Baripada, 4 arrested
A jewelry store in Baripada, Odisha, was hit by six armed robbers on Sunday afternoon, who managed to grab over 2kg of gold and diamond jewelry in just eight minutes.
Staff and customers were held at gunpoint, but quick action from locals and employees led to four suspects being caught within minutes.
Most of the stolen jewelry, about 1.5kg of gold and over 300gm of diamond jewelry, was recovered soon after.
Owner's phone CCTV helps Mayurbhanj police
Live CCTV footage on the store owner's mobile phone helped police track down the suspects almost immediately.
The four men caught are from Bihar, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. Police are now running an inventory check to confirm what's still missing and say about 70% to 80% of the loot is back.
Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli confirmed the arrests and police response, and two suspects are still at large.