Armed robbers storm Bettiah Senco showroom, steal gold silver cash
A group of six to eight armed robbers stormed the Senco Gold and Diamond showroom in Bettiah, Bihar, on Wednesday afternoon.
They threatened staff at gunpoint, took off with nearly all the gold, silver jewelry, and cash in the store, and even injured an employee during the chaos.
Police review CCTV, probe crores-worth theft
Police responded quickly: senior officers arrived at the scene and are now reviewing CCTV footage to track down the suspects.
They are also talking to eyewitnesses to piece together how the robbers escaped.
Early estimates say valuables worth crores of rupees were stolen, and efforts are on to catch those responsible.