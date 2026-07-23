Army and NDRF rescue as nonstop rain floods south Gujarat
Nonstop rain in South Gujarat flooded Valsad, Navsari, and Surat on Thursday, forcing thousands to leave their homes.
The army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams jumped in to help with rescues, especially after rivers such as the Daman Ganga overflowed.
In Valsad alone, more than 500 people had to be evacuated from low-lying areas.
More than 2,300 rescued in Surat
Rainfall was intense: Umbergaon got a massive 684mm, while Ahmedabad saw enough rain to shut schools through Friday.
Across the region, roads were barricaded for safety, and public transport took a hit.
In Surat, more than 2,300 people were rescued by boat, as 60 spots reported waterlogging.
Relief work is ongoing, with food and medical aid being delivered while authorities stay on high alert for more rain ahead.