Army and NDRF rescue as nonstop rain floods south Gujarat

Rainfall was intense: Umbergaon got a massive 684mm, while Ahmedabad saw enough rain to shut schools through Friday.

Across the region, roads were barricaded for safety, and public transport took a hit.

In Surat, more than 2,300 people were rescued by boat, as 60 spots reported waterlogging.

Relief work is ongoing, with food and medical aid being delivered while authorities stay on high alert for more rain ahead.