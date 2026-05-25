Army Cheetah helicopter crash near Leh prompts 2 month probe
India
An Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Leh on May 20 after a sudden engine failure.
On board were a lieutenant colonel, a major, and Major General Sachin Mehta; all three escaped with just minor injuries.
The Army has started an official probe, which should wrap up in about two months.
Army to phase out Cheetah Chetak
The weather was clear during the crash, but it has raised new concerns about the old Cheetah and Chetak choppers. These have seen over 15 crashes in the past 10-12 years.
The Army now plans to begin phasing them out in a year or two and replace them with newer light utility helicopters over the next 8-10 years instead.
Officials admit these aging machines need an upgrade soon, even though they are still considered airworthy for now.