Army Cheetah helicopter crash near Leh prompts 2 month probe

Army to phase out Cheetah Chetak

The weather was clear during the crash, but it has raised new concerns about the old Cheetah and Chetak choppers. These have seen over 15 crashes in the past 10-12 years.

The Army now plans to begin phasing them out in a year or two and replace them with newer light utility helicopters over the next 8-10 years instead.

Officials admit these aging machines need an upgrade soon, even though they are still considered airworthy for now.