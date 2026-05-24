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Gunman opens fire near White House; Trump inside, unharmed
A bystander was also injured in the crossfire

Gunman opens fire near White House; Trump inside, unharmed

By Snehil Singh
May 24, 2026
08:11 am
What's the story

A gunman opened fire near the western perimeter of the White House on Saturday evening, local time. President Donald Trump was inside the complex at the time of the incident. The United States Secret Service responded within seconds, fatally shooting the suspect before he could breach security. A bystander was also injured in the crossfire, although details about their condition remain undisclosed.

Suspect details

Shooter identified as Nasire Best

The shooter has been identified as Nasire Best, according to reports from the New York Post and a Fox News reporter. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the agency is supporting the Secret Service in its investigation, and would "update the public as we're able." Reuters reported that Best was emotionally disturbed and had previously received a "stay-away order."

Public reaction

Supporters' social media activity

President Trump took to Truth Social two hours before the incident to announce he was working on a peace deal with Iran. After news of the shooting broke, his supporters took to social media to express relief that he was unharmed. Journalist Nick Sortor wrote on X, "President Trump is SAFE, thank God."

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Twitter Post

Journalist Nick Sortor's social media post after incident

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Security measures

Details of the shooting incident

The shooting incident occurred near Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest, about a block from the White House. The gunman was later confirmed dead. Secret Service agents responded to reports of gunfire and secured the area. Journalists on the grounds heard multiple shots and were moved into a briefing room for safety. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 6:45pm ET.

Past incidents

Similar incident last month

The incident comes weeks after another security breach at a White House event, where a suspect with a shotgun ran through a checkpoint and exchanged gunfire with Secret Service agents, before being subdued after injuring himself. That suspect has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempting to assassinate the president.

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