Gunman opens fire near White House; Trump inside, unharmed

A gunman opened fire near the western perimeter of the White House on Saturday evening, local time. President Donald Trump was inside the complex at the time of the incident. The United States Secret Service responded within seconds, fatally shooting the suspect before he could breach security. A bystander was also injured in the crossfire, although details about their condition remain undisclosed.

Suspect details Shooter identified as Nasire Best The shooter has been identified as Nasire Best, according to reports from the New York Post and a Fox News reporter. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the agency is supporting the Secret Service in its investigation, and would "update the public as we're able." Reuters reported that Best was emotionally disturbed and had previously received a "stay-away order."

Public reaction Supporters' social media activity President Trump took to Truth Social two hours before the incident to announce he was working on a peace deal with Iran. After news of the shooting broke, his supporters took to social media to express relief that he was unharmed. Journalist Nick Sortor wrote on X, "President Trump is SAFE, thank God."

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Twitter Post Journalist Nick Sortor's social media post after incident 🚨 UPDATE: The White House shooter is in CRITICAL CONDITION after being shot by Secret Service



NO Secret Service agents were injured.



And President Trump is SAFE, thank God.



Unfortunately, a bystander was shot, and is in serious condition. Pray! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AKFdxsDfEE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 23, 2026

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Security measures Details of the shooting incident The shooting incident occurred near Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest, about a block from the White House. The gunman was later confirmed dead. Secret Service agents responded to reports of gunfire and secured the area. Journalists on the grounds heard multiple shots and were moved into a briefing room for safety. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 6:45pm ET.