White House shooting suspect identified as 21-year-old Maryland man

The gunman who opened fire at a security checkpoint near the White House on Saturday has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best from Maryland. The incident occurred around 6:00pm local time on Saturday (Sunday, 3:30am IST) when Best approached a Secret Service checkpoint and fired at officers. He was shot in return by the agents and later died at George Washington Hospital.

Background check Suspect had previous run-ins with the law Best was allegedly "mentally troubled" and was known to the US security officials for loitering around many entry posts, the New York Post reported. He had previously been arrested for obstructing traffic near the White House. He was also charged with unlawful entry after bypassing a restricted security post. Court records reveal that Best believed he was Jesus Christ and wanted to be arrested.

Incident aftermath Bystander injured; Trump unharmed A bystander was also injured in the incident, although it remains unclear if they were hit by Best's bullets or those fired by officers. US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the shooting but was unharmed. The area was immediately locked down, and reporters and staff were moved into secure locations within the complex.

Advertisement