Prabhsimran Singh becomes first uncapped player with this IPL feat

Punjab Kings's wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has created history by becoming the first uncapped player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score over 500 runs in two different seasons. The record was achieved during his explosive innings of 69 off just 39 balls against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium on Saturday. With this, he crossed the 500-run mark in IPL 2026.

Batting prowess His innings against LSG was a display of aggression Prabhsimran's innings against LSG was a display of aggression and finesse. He opened the innings with his signature attacking style, scoring at a strike rate of nearly 177. His innings included 7 fours and 2 sixes, helping Punjab Kings chase down the 197-run target in just 18 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter also formed a crucial 140-run partnership with captain and centurion Shreyas Iyer during the match.

Player profile Two brilliant campaigns for the opener Retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the 2025 mega-auction, Prabhsimran has been a consistent performer for the team. He had a breakout 2025 season, scoring 549 runs at a strike rate of 160.53. He has carried that form into the current season as well. This season alone, he has scored 510 runs so far at a strike rate exceeding 167. The one against LSG was his sixth fifty in IPL 2026﻿.

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Career 13th IPL fifty for the in-form Prabhsimran Overall in the IPL, Prabhsimran has raced to 1,815 runs from 65 matches at 28.8. He slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 156.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus LSG, he has bagged 261 runs from 7 matches at 37.28 (50s: 3). Overall in the 20-over format, he owns 3,665 runs from 129 matches at 31.86. He hit his 27th fifty (100s: 2).

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